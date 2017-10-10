New Dad ‘Interviews’ His Three Month Old [VIDEO]

This new dad decided to talk to his 3-month-old Nayely, and get her view on how things have been going. He asks her various questions, like “How would you describe yourself?” and “Who do you think is in charge [of the household]?”

It goes just as well as you’d expect an interview with a 3-month-old to go, including a moment when dad falls for a classic baby trick. Anyway, check it out below, it’s worth the watch:



The dad, by the way, has several other videos of interviews with his children at various ages, so you can easily spend more time on his YouTube channel today watching those than you realize.