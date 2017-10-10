Niall Horan Teases Short Film on the Making of ‘Flicker’

By Hayden Wright

Niall Horan’s journey to solo stardom is documented in On the Record: Flicker, an Apple Music short film that follows him through the songwriting and recording process. Niall’s debut album Flicker drops October 20, the same day On the Record will debut on the streaming platform. The doc takes fans behind the scenes as Horan works to bring his solo vision to life.

Related: Justin Bieber Clowns Niall Horan’s Album Cover

“I always knew that if I ever made a solo album what it would sound like,” Horan says in a trailer. “I spent the last year and a half between the four walls of a studio and I’m ready to go and show how proud of the album I am.”

Niall says Flicker traces the journey of a teenager from Ireland, from an adult perspective. Filmmakers recruited one of Horan’s biggest influences to appear in the movie: Don Henley. In a brief clip, Henley says of Niall: “I’m looking forward to watching him grow.”

Watch a preview of On the Record: Flicker below.