Oprah Winfrey On Ellen, First Trip To Bank In 29 Years [VIDEO]

Oprah Winfrey was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she revealed that she hasn’t been to the bank in 29 years.

Ellen was asking a series of questions about Oprah, and somehow they got onto banks, and specifically, what her PIN is for teh ATM. “I don’t have one,” said Oprah. She continued, “I went to the bank recently because I hadn’t been to the bank since 1988.” That’s 29 years. She decided to just go in one day and deposit a check. The amount on the check? $2,000,000. Just a casual amount, no big deal.

Other things learned about Oprah include her favorite smell (lemon and eucalyptus), her favorite comfort food is cheese, she loves to roll in the grass with her dogs, and her favorite “O” word is “Oreo,” like the cookie.

In the video she says 1 million, but later revealed it was actually 2.

Hmm, I wonder what it’s like to forget about that extra million dollars I deposited…

