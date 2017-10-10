The Latest Theory Why Chip And Joanna Gaines Left Their Show

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

There have been a couple theories as to why Chip and Joanna Gaines decided to leave their show “Fixer Upper” once this season finishes up, including the most recent being because of personal security at their own home.

This latest theory seems likely as well, although we’re honestly still siding with the theory of personal security. Anyway, someone from HGTV told Page Six that Chip and Joanna probably bailed on their Scripps contract. Scripps owns the HGTV network, and they’ve apparently been known to have pretty horrible talent contracts. As in they try to take a portion of every penny you make, no matter if it’s for the show, your personal life, heck, probably if you try to sell a family antique on e-bay (ok, that’s a stretch).

Long story short, Discovery is in talks to buy Scripps (they’re buying up everyone recently, really), and they tend to have much better contract deals. Rumor has it Chip and Joanna are holding out for the sale to finalize, and they’re thinking that Discovery will offer them a better deal than what Scripps was giving them.

Citing an old story, Scripps made Rachel Ray famous, and she went on to have magazine deals, a couple TV shows, and made millions, and Scripps lost out on a lot of her cashflow. That’s why they have such horrible contracts now, because they don’t want that to happen again. That’s at least according to the HGTV insider. We’ll see what happens.

