Woman Posts Pic Of Snake That Bit Her On Facebook, Asks If It’s Dangerous – YES! [PICS]

By Doug Lazy
Filed Under: copperhead, Facebook, snake bite
Image credit: FLICKR user TWBuckner
Image credit: FLICKR user TWBuckner

A woman was bit by a snake and posted a pic of the snake on her Facebook asking if it was dangerous. YES IT WAS!

SacBee.com says that the Charlotte, NC woman is recovering from being bit by a snake on her porch a few days ago. After the snake bit her, she posted a pic of it on her Facebook page asking her friends if it was poisonous. Everybody said “YES!” because it was a copper head snake!!

The woman ended up in a local hospital for 12 hours and says that she was lucky because the snake was only able to bite her with one fang. She’s expected to recover.

CLICK HERE TO SEE A PIC OF THE SNAKE THAT BIT HER

Read more on this story HERE

Lead image credit: FLICKR user TWBuckner

More from Doug Lazy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live