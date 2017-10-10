Would You Stay In An Alcatraz Jail Cell For Halloween?

You can if you’re quick to book the rooms, it’s happening right down the road in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Dungeon, right on the Fisherman’s Wharf, is known for their realistic and strange exhibits that put the viewer right into the mix. Remember the “rat cafe?” The sets use real actors, whether to tell the story or be parts of the set, and their newest attraction is no slouch.

It’s themed after Alcatraz, “The Rock,” right there in the Bay, famously known for being the holding spot for the most troublesome inmates. It has its share of ghost stories, and that’s the driving factor behind the new exhibit.

The exhibit is up for rent for two days only – October 30th and 31st. For the price of $666 (we think that’s per-person), you and three others can stay in the cell, called the “Ghosts of Alcatraz Suite.” What you get for that price includes 4 beds, pajamas, snacks, and what they call a “spooky” bedtime story, told by an actor who plays the part of “dungeon resident.” You’ll get breakfast the following day, as well as a “goody bag.”

The reservation window opens up on, get this, Friday the 13th at 10:13 am, EST. 10/13 at 10:13. For $666. Ok, I’ll stop with the obviously dramatic repetition. It’s first-com, first-serve, so if you want to stay, act quickly. And to be honest, ~$700 isn’t too bad for a night’s stay and breakfast in San Francisco, amirite?

