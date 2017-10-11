Costco Is Launching A Delivery Service With Amazing Deals

Every needed to do grocery shopping but didn’t have time to run to the store to grab the necessities? Costco has you covered!

The warehouse grocer has announced the launch of two new delivery options, including one that offers free delivery.

The service is called CostcoGrocery and is a two-day delivery option that’s completely free if you spend at least $75. There is a $3 fee to have an order under $75 delivered.

CostcoGrocery will get you dry goods the day after you place your order on the Costco website. The service will be offered nationwide, with the exception of Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

It gives you access to around 500 Costco items, including cleaning supplies, canned goods, cereal, and other dry goods. Perishable items like dairy and produce are not available.

Unfortunately, Costco says goods sold through this service will cost more than the same items in store, according to the Los Angeles Times. It did not specify how much more items would cost.