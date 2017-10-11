Cracker Barrel Coming To Old ‘Canton Buffet’ Building On Howe Ave In Sacramento

We finally know where our new Cracker Barrel is going to be in Sacramento – and could there more than one C.B. coming to the 916?

Bizjournals.com says that first Cracker Barrel in Sacramento is opening at 1000 Howe Ave, where the Canton Buffet currently sits. The building will reportedly be demolished to make way for the new Cracker Barrel.

There’s no estimated opening date for the new Cracker Barrel, but they’re hoping to break ground soon.

Oh, and there are rumors that Rocklin might be getting their own Cracker Barrel, too.

