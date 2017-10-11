Frankie Muniz Is Having Memory Issues: ‘I Don’t Remember’

Poor Frankie Muniz. He revealed that he’s having some serious long-term memory issues. Like, really bad ones.

He doesn’t remember much, if anything at all, from his 6 years (7 seasons) on “Malcolm in the Middle.” He says he also doesn’t remember a lot of the trips he’s been on, like when he visited Australia. “That’s something that people remember,” he says. He can’t.

“I’m not a doctor person. Every time I go to the doctors they just tell me I’m crazy.”

Frankie has had quite a few “mini-strokes” over the past few years, and even has had a couple (nine actually) concussions. He drives race cars professionally on the side, and has been in several crashes, including a pretty severe one back in 2009.

His girlfriend, Paige, keeps a journal of their activities together. He says that the reason she writes in the journal is because the thought of “losing” the memories he has with her makes him sad. That’s her solution, to write everything down, and that he’s happy that he can go back and read through it to recall things they’ve done together. Now THAT’S a great love story.

“My most memorable year is 2017, because I learned to live in the present,” he says. “I’m happy with my acting career, I’m happy with the decision I made to drive race cars and to focus on music. Even if I don’t remember it all, I’m happy.”

Source.