Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Rape, Brad Pitt Tried To Fight Him

Harvey Weinstein is going to have a very difficult time clearing his name, whether these accusations are true or false, but from the sheer number of complaints against him, and from big names too, we’re pretty certain what side of the claims he falls on.

That said, he’s been accused of rape now, in an article published by The New Yorker.

One actress claims that he once “forcibly performed oral sex on her.” Another actress says that he “grabbed her hand and pulled it toward his [member], which was visible and erect.” Yet another “alleged that he came out of the shower naked and with an erection and instructed her to lay on the bed.”

There are more stories, but you get the point. Check here for more details about the mentioned quotes, as well as other stories.

Now to Brad Pitt. When Gwyneth Paltrow was 22, she was dating Brad. At the same time, she was working on “Emma,” and was having a meeting with Harvey. She says that he tried to give her a massage, which she shot down quickly. Brad, according to a source, “got right in [Harvey’s] face, poked him in the chest and said, ‘You will not ever do this to Gwyneth ever again.'” Harvey apparently got the message that time. The source added that Harvey would get a “Missouri whooping” if anything happened again. Gwyneth later revealed that Harvey called her after that incident and “threatened her not to speak to anyone else about it,” she says.