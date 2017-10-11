Hulu Is Slashing Their Subscriber Price To Compete With Netflix’s Raised Costs

Filed Under: Hulu, netflix, raise, slashing price, TV
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 29: CEO of Hulu Mike Hopkins speaks onstage at the 2015 Hulu Upfront Presentation at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 29, 2015 in New York City.
(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Hulu)

Hulu announced this week that they’re slashing subscriber prices with a new promotional discount of $5.99 a month, a $2 drop from the regular price of $7.99 a month.

Although this only applies to Hulu’s cheapest plan, the one that includes commercials, the deal is coinciding with the launch of the fall 2017 TV season.

Netflix’s announcement that they’re raising prices for subscribers, which ought to bring in more Hulu customers, especially with their recent discount.

Hulu also offers access to thousands of other TV shows and movies, including current network hits like “Scandal” and “This Is Us,” as well as sleeper programs like the British cult favorite “My Mad Fat Diary.”

Hulu says this new lower price will apply for one year. After that, the price will jump back up to $7.99 per month. You must sign up by Jan. 9, 2018 though!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live