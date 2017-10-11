Is Kim Kardashian Giving Up On Taking Selfies? [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Khloe Kardashian, kim giving up selfies, Kim K, Kim Kardashian, kim west, selfie, selfie phase, Snapchat, vanity, Would You Rather
(Photo credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

“I kinda feel like selfies are kind of a few years ago,” said Kim during a game of “Would you rather” she was playing with Khloe on a promo for the new season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Her option in the game was her choice between either never being able to post a selfie again, or never being able to use Snapchat. She picked selfies before adding that they’re “kind of a few years ago.”

Could it be true that Kim is growing out of her selfie phase? Well, I guess we’ll see, but she hasn’t really been slowing down recently, so we sort of doubt it.

Source.

