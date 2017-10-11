Justin Bieber’s Next Move: ‘Break Into Acting’

It’s true, Justin Bieber wants to break into acting on the big screen.

He recently asked a couple actors to dinner to sort of pick their brains about what the movie world is like. He has been in a few acting roles though. He appeared in “Zoolander 2,” as well as a couple episodes of “CSI.” He was also in a couple documentaries that both appeared on the big screen. According to an insider, The Biebs wants to do some acting as well as producing and directing.

Who did The Biebs ask for some advice on breaking into the movie industry? Adam Sandler and David Spade. The insider says “Justin Bieber asked Adam Sandler and David Spade out to dinner to pick their brains about breaking into the film industry. They had a great time! Justin had a lot of questions for them about the movie world.” They went to Morton’s Steakhouse in Hollywood, just the three, and Bieber apparently learned quite a bit from the two.

A quote from an interview that happened in 2015 revealed another plan that he has as well: “One day I hope to make strides into movies and fashion as well. I want to share my creativity with the world.” Bieber wants to be a fashion designer too.

