Lindsay Lohan Posts Bizarre Video Defending Harvey Weinstein [VID]

Harvey Weinstein finally has one public supporter of his actions: Lindsay Lohan.

Radar Online has reported that the troubled former star shared and then quickly deleted a video of herself defending Weinstein on Instagram.

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

In a very bizarre accent, Lohan said:

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan, I’m in Dubai. I’m home. I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on. I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband. He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

We’re not quite sure this is the support Weinstein was looking for, but it’s basically the only he’s gotten since the extremely disturbing allegations about his sexual harassment emerged.

