Man Helps Save Girl Who Was Kidnapped And Gives Her The Reward [PIC]

Jasmine Block is 15 years old and lives in Minnesota and thanks to Earl Melchert is alive and has some money in her bank account.

Earl was on his way to work about a month ago and thought he saw a dear moving in a field but it turned out to be Jasmine. Jasmine had been kidnapped by two men almost a month earlier and she escaped. She swam across a lake that leads right up to Earl’s property and that’s when he was able to help her and get her to authorities and reunited with her family. Police gave him the $7,000 reward that was being offered but instead of keeping it for himself, he gave it to Jasmine. He said,

“The family needs the money,” he says. “To me, yeah, that’s a lot of money, but they need it way worse than I do.”

SOURCE: COSMOPOLITAN