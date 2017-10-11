She’s Now Engaged To A Wedding Date She Met On Twitter [PIC]

Back in October of 2015, Madison really needed a date to wedding so she sent out a tweet to see if she could drum up any interest.

I feel like Twitter is a strange place to solicit for a wedding date, that seems more like a Facebook thing but it ended up working out for Madison. Chuck tweeted her back and said he was available. The two even realized they had a french class together back in college.

That must have been one hell of a wedding, because the two are now engaged! Sometimes you really DO find love in a hopeless place.

Here’s a picture of them then and now along with the tweet that started it all. Crazy how things work out.

SOURCE: NY POST