Wildfire Updates: 10-11-17

The California wildfires are spreading fast, and they’re pretty large fires. High winds last night through this morning didn’t help at all, they’re only aiding the fire in its growth. At the moment, there are 17 separate wildfires burning in the state, with the majority of them being here in Northern California.

Straight off of CalFire’s website (details on their page), here’s the quick stats of some of the NorCal fires:

Tubbs Fire, Sonoma and Napa County (more info)

Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa

27,000 acres

Significant number of commercial and residential structures destroyed

CAL FIRE Incident Management Team assigned

Atlas Fire, Napa County (more info)

South of Lake Berryessa and northeast City of Napa

25,000 acres

Multiple structures destroyed

CAL FIRE Incident Management Team assigned

Partrick Fire, Napa County

Just west of Napa

1,000 acres

Nuns Fire, Sonoma County (more info)

Hwy 12 north of Glen Ellen

5,000 acres

This includes the Adobe Fire in Kenwood

Cascade Fire, Yuba County (more info)

Loma Rica (Northeast of Yuba City)

11,500 acres, 15% contained

Now part of the Wind Complex

Cherokee Fire, Butte County (more info)

Just north of Oroville

7,500 acres, 40% contained

If you want to help the victims of the fire by donating anything you can (food, clothing, money, etc), check here for some details on how you can help.