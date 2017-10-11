You Must Try Out Starbucks’ Secret Menu Item: The Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato!

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: A collection of venti sized Starbucks take away cups on February 18, 2016 in London, England. Yesterday Action on Sugar announced the results of tests on 131 hot drinks which showed that some contained over 20 teaspoons of sugar. The NHS recommends a maximum daily intake of seven teaspoons or 30 grams of sugar.
(Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

It’s that time of year where everything, literally EVERYTHING, is pumpkin themed. Whether it be Halloween decorations or food/drinks, the smell of pumpkins is in the air.

Starbucks, of course, unleashed its annual Pumpkin Spice Latte and the public rolled up in lines to get that fall taste on their tongues.

However, FoodBeast unveiled a secret menu item that’s sure to put a twist on the classic lovely: the Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato.

It’s not on the menu but just ask for a Iced Caramel Macchiato but have them replace the vanilla with pumpkin syrup.

Isai Rocha, the author of the blog, even noted that the barista had no problem making it and even commented that it “sounds reeeeally good.”

Rocha does put a disclaimer though. It’s a sweet drink, so if you prefer your coffee black and bitter, you definitely won’t like this.

Excuse me while I wait in line at the coffee shop…

