Arby’s is really going for it, doing something other fast food chains aren’t.

Last year Arby’s rolled out venison sandwiches in select states but starting October 21st, you’ll be able to buy this game meat sandwich at all 3,300 Arby’s locations. The deer meat is coming from a supplier in New Zealand and the sandwich itself will be topped with crispy onions and berry sauce.

Wyoming, Colordao and Montana Arby’s stores are also testing an Elk meat sandwich.

SOURCE: USA TODAY