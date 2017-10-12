‘Breaking Bad’ Homeowners Tired Of People Throwing Pizza On Roof

Breaking Bad fans visiting the house featured in the series in Albuquerque, New Mexico have officially taken things too far.

Though the highly acclaimed series ended its run in 2013, there have been nonstop visitors to the house taking pictures and imposing traffic in the neighborhood.

It seems that perhaps the most annoying thing that tourists have been doing, however, is recreating the iconic pizza throwing scene in the show.

Because of all the attention, the homeowners are now putting up a six-foot wrought iron fence. Joanne Quintana, who owns the house, said in an interview with KOB4:

“We don’t want to gate ourselves in. We’re the ones who’s being locked up. We feel like we can’t leave because when we, do something happens and that’s ridiculous.”

It got to the point of where show creator, Vince Gilligan, asked fans to stop being disrespectful on the Better Call Saul Insider Podcast in 2015:

“Let me tell ya, there is nothing original, funny, or cool about throwing pizzas on [the owner’s] roof. It’s just not funny. It’s been done before. You’re not the first.”

Looks like the message didn’t reach out far enough.