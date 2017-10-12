California Schools Will Provide Free Tampons And Pads To Poor Students

It’s an effort to keep poor kids coming to school – even while they are on their periods.

Sacbee.com reports:

“Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday signed Assembly Bill 10, requiring middle and high schools where at least 40 percent of students meet the federal poverty threshold to stock half their campus restrooms with free menstrual products.”

The bill was started in an effort to keep girls coming to school while they’re on their periods even if they cannot afford feminine hygiene products.

An estimate from the legislative analysis says it will cost hundreds of thousands per year to stock the machines and millions to install the dispenser machine across the schools. Most people say that it’s a small price to pay for girls to have access to these necessities.

 

