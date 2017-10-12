What Your Favorite Celebrities Look Like Without Makeup [PICS]

There’s been a trend lately with celebrities posting no make-up selfies on social media. Alicia Keys notably has been a huge advocate of going out bare-faced, choosing to grace magazine covers and hit the red carpet makeup-free.
Here’s what some of your favorite celebrities look like without makeup, from Gal Gadot to Rihanna, and many more beauties, courtesy of Business Insider and Good Housekeeping.
Gal Gadot
Sleepless night , colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . 📸 taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano 😊😳😴😘👶🏼👧🏼❤🍭👻
Adele
Rihanna
Kesha
Drew Barrymore
Alicia Keys
Carrie Underwood
Kylie Jenner
Tyra Banks
You know how people say #nofilter but you know there's a freakin' filter on their pic? Or maybe there's a smidge of retouching going on but they're lying and saying it's all raw & real? Well, this morn, I decided to give you a taste of the really real me. I wanted to smooth out my dark circles so badly!!! But I was like, "Naw, Ty. Show 'em the REAL you." So…here I am. Raw. And there YOU are…looking at me, studying this picture. Maybe you're thinking, "Whoa, she looks ROUGH." And if you are, great! You deserve to see the REAL me. The REALLY real me. #RawAndReal
Lorde
Laverne Cox
Gigi Hadid
Of course, good genes may be a part of it, but as GH mentions, intensive and expensive skincare routines are also a big reason as to how these ladies are able to have such healthy-looking skin. Procedures like Clear + Brilliant Lasers (roughly $$400-$650 per session, with four sessions yearly), Cutera LVX Lasers (around $200-$600 per session), and Hyaluronic Acid Fillers ($500-$1,500) are common and regular for many of these celebrities.