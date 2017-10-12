What Your Favorite Celebrities Look Like Without Makeup [PICS]

There’s been a trend lately with celebrities posting no make-up selfies on social media. Alicia Keys notably has been a huge advocate of going out bare-faced, choosing to grace magazine covers and hit the red carpet makeup-free.

Here’s what some of your favorite celebrities look like without makeup, from Gal Gadot to Rihanna, and many more beauties, courtesy of Business Insider and Good Housekeeping.

Gal Gadot

Sleepless night , colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . 📸 taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano 😊😳😴😘👶🏼👧🏼❤🍭👻 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Adele

Phoenix, AZ / Aug 16 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Aug 17, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

Rihanna

Ki$$ez A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 27, 2013 at 11:38am PST

Kesha

#ripbangs #rip2016 these were prolly the best part of my 2016…. A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:22am PST

Drew Barrymore

#Christmas2016 #sweatitout A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:33pm PST

Alicia Keys

"The pain taught me how to write and the writing taught me how to heal" – Harman Kaur 📸: @Kerryhallihan A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Dec 5, 2016 at 11:06am PST

Carrie Underwood

Kylie Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 12, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

Tyra Banks

Lorde

insomnia throes A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Jul 16, 2015 at 5:28am PDT

Laverne Cox

#AuNaturale #NoMakeup #NoFilter #NoWeave #washfacenobase #TransIsBeautiful A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Oct 15, 2015 at 7:47pm PDT

Gigi Hadid

rain is fallin, steal some covers A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 28, 2015 at 4:22pm PDT

Of course, good genes may be a part of it, but as GH mentions, intensive and expensive skincare routines are also a big reason as to how these ladies are able to have such healthy-looking skin. Procedures like Clear + Brilliant Lasers (roughly $$400-$650 per session, with four sessions yearly), Cutera LVX Lasers (around $200-$600 per session), and Hyaluronic Acid Fillers ($500-$1,500) are common and regular for many of these celebrities.