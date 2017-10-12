What Your Favorite Celebrities Look Like Without Makeup [PICS]

There’s been a trend lately with celebrities posting no make-up selfies on social media. Alicia Keys notably has been a huge advocate of going out bare-faced, choosing to grace magazine covers and hit the red carpet makeup-free.

Here’s what some of your favorite celebrities look like without makeup, from Gal Gadot to Rihanna, and many more beauties, courtesy of Business Insider and Good Housekeeping.

Gal Gadot

Adele

Rihanna

Kesha

Drew Barrymore

Alicia Keys

Carrie Underwood

Kylie Jenner

Tyra Banks

Lorde

Laverne Cox

Gigi Hadid

Of course, good genes may be a part of it, but as GH mentions, intensive and expensive skincare routines are also a big reason as to how these ladies are able to have such healthy-looking skin. Procedures like Clear + Brilliant Lasers (roughly $$400-$650 per session, with four sessions yearly), Cutera LVX Lasers (around $200-$600 per session), and Hyaluronic Acid Fillers ($500-$1,500) are common and regular for many of these celebrities.

