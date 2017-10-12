Gucci Will No Longer Be Using Fur

Gucci is officially dropping fur from its collections.

Marco Bizzarri, the company’s president and CEO, told Business of Fashion:

“I don’t think it’s still modern and that’s the reason why we decided not to do that. It’s a little bit outdated.”

The company is also now associated with Fur Free Alliance, a group that’s focused on educating the world about the cruelty involved in hunting animals for their pelts and eradicating the killing of creatures for their skins.

Bustle reports that Gucci will also be hosting a charity auction for the remaining fur pieces with proceeds going towards the Humane Society of the United States and LAV, which is an Italian animal rights group.