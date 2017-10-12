Here’s How To Win A Pizza Hut Thermal Jacket [VIDEO]

Ever wanted to wear a jacket made from the same thermal-equipped material that Pizza Hut puts their pizzas in when delivering? Well, don’t let your dreams just be dreams.

Pizza Hut announced its limited edition Pizza Parka, which is a striking red that matches the box. As High Snobiety reports, it has a “polyester fiber padding to keep the heat in, splash guard, and a window in the sleeve where you can store your phone.”

Because it’s National Pizza Month, you have until the end of October for a chance to win the parka. All you have to do is order a Pizza Hut pizza to be automatically placed in the bid to win. Another way to win is by tweeting the pizza slice and flame emojis to Pizza Hut’s Twitter account.