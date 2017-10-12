Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant Now Too!

That Kardashian family just keeps growing. First is was Kylie who was rumored to be pregnant, then Khloe, and we can’t forget that Kim is expecting from a surrogate she hired. Now Kourtney, the eldest sister, is pregnant with her fourth baby.

Kourtney gave birth to her son almost three years ago. Her children are Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, who will be three in December. All three share the same father – Scott Disick. Baby number 4 will be to new father Younes Bendjima, who she’s been dating for a year. An insider says that Kourtney has been telling family and close friends, but added that Kourtney is excited to be having another baby.

She’s wanted more children for years, and even said in an interview after the split from Scott Disick that she “could see [herself] with six kids.”

Congratulations to Kourtney!

