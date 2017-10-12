MGMT Teases New Album

After gaining massive mainstream attention from title tracks off their debut album, Oracular Spectacular, MGMT became a staple in the modern indie and alternative/psychedelic rock scene.

They were one of the bands that helped pave the way for a new sound and style of music in the early 2000s. Their last album was released in 2013 and the band has since been relatively laying low.

Today, the group tweeted #LittleDarkAge, hinting that a new album will be on the way soon.

So far, every MGMT album has been different from the last, so one can only wonder what this album will bring. With the title Little Dark Age, perhaps the band will go in a darker direction (fingers crossed).