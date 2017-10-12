Oreo Beer Exists [PIC]

Who wants to go to Texas? I love beer and I love Oreos (I mean, who doesn’t) and those two things are coming together at the Texas State Fair this year.

Oreo Beer from Barrera’s is made with American milk stout and has Oreo cookie flavoring in it. The rim is also lined with Oreo cookie crumbles and there are some floated at the top as well. This description doesn’t even do it justice. Just feast your eyes on this….

The Texas State Fair runs through the 22nd and if that picture doesn’t make you want to book a flight….I don’t know what will.

SOURCE: POPSUGAR