Sacramento Sheriff Toy Drive For Wildfire Victims

The Sacramento Sheriff’s department and their Youth Services Unit is collecting toys for the child victims of the wildfires happening all across Northern California. They’re going to be collecting from 9am to 1pm today, Thursday October 12th, and they’ll be collecting at the Walmart at 5821 Antelope Rd in Sacramento. It’s right off 80 if you’re heading towards Roseville from downtown.



Here’s the flyer that Sacramento Sheriff released:



There are hundreds of families whose homes have been destroyed, thousands of structures burned, and thousands of people who are in evacuation centers. A lot of these families just couldn’t bring anything more than absolute necessities, and don’t have any toys at all, for any age, for their children.

That’s the goal of this toy drive – it’s to deliver toys to those evacuation centers so the little ones can have something to play with, to hug tight, or to distract them from all the news and disaster that they’re experiencing. Anything will help, so if you can drop something off, please do, and thank you. Just think, you might be giving a nice 4-year-old his or her new favorite toy or stuffed animal.