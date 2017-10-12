Sam Smith Looks Like A Different Person After Losing 50 lbs! [PICS]

Sam Smith has lost a reported 50lbs. See how he did it and before & after pics…

Sam Smith has lost a reported 50lbs over the past two years thanks to MAJOR changes to his diet and workout regime.

Here’s a pic of Sam playing Coachella back in 2014:

And here’s what Sam looks like NOW:

What are you looking at? @luomovogue Photo by @colesprouse Fashion editor @rushkabergman A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Oct 10, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

TWO MORE DAYS. Attempting to cook to distract myself x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Delish.com says that Sam told a newspaper says that “he cut out gluten, dairy, and refined sugar to lose the weight”. Basically, he’s just eating less NOW and he’s working out at least 3 times a week.

You look great, Sam!