Sam Smith Looks Like A Different Person After Losing 50 lbs! [PICS]

By Doug Lazy
British singer-songwriter Sam Smith attends The Q Awards 2013 in central London on October 21, 2013. AFP PHOTO/ANDREW COWIE (Photo credit should read ANDREW COWIE/AFP/Getty Images)
Sam Smith has lost a reported 50lbs. See how he did it and before & after pics…

Sam Smith has lost a reported 50lbs over the past two years thanks to MAJOR changes to his diet and workout regime.

Here’s a pic of Sam playing Coachella back in 2014:

INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: Singer Sam Smith (C) performs with Guy Lawrence (L) and Howard Lawrence (R) of Disclosure onstage during day 3 of the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

And here’s what Sam looks like NOW:

What are you looking at? @luomovogue Photo by @colesprouse Fashion editor @rushkabergman

TWO MORE DAYS. Attempting to cook to distract myself x

Delish.com says that Sam told a newspaper says that “he cut out gluten, dairy, and refined sugar to lose the weight”. Basically, he’s just eating less NOW and he’s working out at least 3 times a week.

You look great, Sam!

