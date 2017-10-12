Sam Smith Looks Like A Different Person After Losing 50 lbs! [PICS]

Sam Smith has lost a reported 50lbs. See how he did it and before & after pics…
Sam Smith has lost a reported 50lbs over the past two years thanks to MAJOR changes to his diet and workout regime.
Here’s a pic of Sam playing Coachella back in 2014:
And here’s what Sam looks like NOW:
Delish.com says that Sam told a newspaper says that “he cut out gluten, dairy, and refined sugar to lose the weight”. Basically, he’s just eating less NOW and he’s working out at least 3 times a week.
You look great, Sam!