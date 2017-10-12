Seth MacFarlane Called Out Harvey Weinstein In The 2013 Oscars [WATCH]

As the Harvey Weinstein scandal continues to unfold with more and more women speaking out against the Hollywood producer, a video of Seth MacFarlane announcing the Oscar Best Actress nominees in 2013 has gone viral.

MacFarlane wrote a message on Twitter explaining that the remark he made back then was completely intentional. He decided to say something when Jessica Barth, who worked with the Family Guy creator for the film Ted, recounted an uncomfortable meeting with Weinstein in which he was making advances on her, reports Vulture.

Barth told the New Yorker that Weinstein “alternated between offering to cast her in a film and demanding a naked massage in bed.”

Watch Seth MacFarlane’s call out during the 2013 Oscars below.