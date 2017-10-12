Sufjan Stevens Releases New Track ‘Wallowa Lake Monster’ [LISTEN]

Indieheads rejoice: Sufjan Stevens announced two new releases by the end of this year.

The soundtrack to the film Call Me By Your Name is set to come out Oct. 27, which features three original tracks by Stevens. One of them is called “Mystery of Love,” which plays in the trailer for the movie. The film will be in theaters on Nov. 24.

Check out the trailer for Call My By Your Name.

Stevens is also putting out The Greatest Gift, “a mixtape comprised of unreleased outtakes, remixes, and demos from the Carrie & Lowell sessions,” according to Fader. Some of the proceeds will go towards the Cancer Support Community.

The mixtape will include some demo versions of songs on Carrie & Lowell, as well as four previously unreleased tracks: “Wallowa Lake Monster,” “The Hidden River of My Life,” “City of Roses,” and “The Greatest Gift.”

Listen to “Wallowa Lake Monster” below.