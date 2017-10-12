Tamar Braxton Rushed To Emergency Room

Tamar Braxton is currently in the hospital following a bad reaction to flu medication.

TMZ has reported that the singer and reality TV star came down with the flu earlier this week and had to cancel several public appearances to rest.

Unfortunately, the medication she took to treat the flu caused her body to horribly swell, and she was rushed to the emergency room Wednesday night.

#teamoverit🤦🏽‍♀️ #notagain #thisbluebirdisNOThappy😢 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

She will hopefully be released in a few days after she’s made a complete recovery.

