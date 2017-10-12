Waterproof Kindles Coming Very Soon

The first waterproof Kindle, Kindle Oasis, is now available for pre-order with a release date on Oct. 31.

According to Bustle, the Kindle Oasis is rated IPX8, meaning “they can survive sitting in two meters of fresh water for one hour.” So sitting in the bathtub with it probably won’t be an issue, but still be cautious of accidentally dropping it in the water.

Oasis is not only the first waterproof e-reader on Amazon, but it’s also the first capable of storing Audible audiobooks. It’ll include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as a built-in Audible service.

The base 8 GB, 7-inch screen Kindle Oasis costs $249.99, and the 32 GB Oasis with free cellular connectivity goes for $349.99. Amazon is offering bundle prices, as well, which includes a power adapter and a cover.

Click here to see the Kindle Oasis on Amazon.