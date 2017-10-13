A Leaked Video From An Applebee’s Bartender Shows Dollaritas Are Made With Mostly Water

Applebee’s is having an awesome deal during the month of October: you can get a margarita from the restaurant for only a dollar! That’s right, the “Dollarita” is an all-month promotion at participating Applebee’s.

…but is it really that awesome?

It turns out that there was a catch to this thrifty alcohol deal: the drink itself is extremely cheap to make. An Applebee’s bartender who prepped buckets of the Dollaritas pulled the curtain on how they’re made in their Snapchat story.

According to the video, the Dollaritas are comprised of 1 part cheap tequila, 1 part margarita mix and 3 parts water.

Sounds cheap. However, if you’re spending just $1 on a margarita, what else did you expect?

