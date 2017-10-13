Arby’s Is Selling Deer Meat Sandwiches On Oct. 21 For One Day Only!

Back by popular demand, Arby’s is releasing deer meat sandwiches again!

A while back, Arby’s released a sandwich featuring a deer meat patty. The venison sandwiches sold out almost immediately and fans itching to try them had to be at the few select locations selling the sandwich.

On October 21, Arby’s will be re-releasing the deer meat sandwiches to all locations in United States.

The sandwich features thick-cut venison steak that’s topped with crispy onions and a juniper berry sauce. The meat is marinated in garlic, salt and pepper, and cooked for three hours.