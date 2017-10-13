Flight 666 To HEL Left Today On Friday The 13th [PICS]

This flight is not for the superstitious!

According to the Sacramento Bee, a Finnair flight that left for Helsinki, Finland today has a very freaky flight designation: Flight 666 to HEL.

Even crazier, it’s leaving on Friday the 13th at 1:20 p.m. local time, which happens to be the 13th hour of the day.

It's 13 o'clock on Friday the 13th and @Finnair flight 666 is getting ready to fly to HEL https://t.co/ZAB2dO7aof pic.twitter.com/9PHZmGAOdM — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 13, 2017

Finnair’s communcation manager, Simon Barrette, revealed this isn’t the first time they’ve had such a spooky flight:

“The AY666 flight has flown to HEL 21 times on Friday the 13th in the last 11 years.”

Oh, no! I won't make it in time for flight 666 to HEL.#FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/7i2wzfICNc — Mike (@FR24mike) October 13, 2017

Thankfully, due to timezone differences, the flight has already landed safely.

