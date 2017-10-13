Flight 666 To HEL Left Today On Friday The 13th [PICS]

This flight is not for the superstitious!
According to the Sacramento Bee, a Finnair flight that left for Helsinki, Finland today has a very freaky flight designation: Flight 666 to HEL.
Even crazier, it’s leaving on Friday the 13th at 1:20 p.m. local time, which happens to be the 13th hour of the day.
Finnair’s communcation manager, Simon Barrette, revealed this isn’t the first time they’ve had such a spooky flight:
“The AY666 flight has flown to HEL 21 times on Friday the 13th in the last 11 years.”
Thankfully, due to timezone differences, the flight has already landed safely.
For more information, head right here.