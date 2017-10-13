Guy Fieri Cooks For Evacuees In His Hometown, Receives Criticism

Poor Guy Fieri, he just wants to help victims of the wildfire in his hometown of Santa Rosa, and people have to insult him.

Guy Fieri lives in Santa Rosa, and his home is only blocks away from the Coffey Park neighborhood which was completely destroyed by the fire. His home wound up safe, so he decided that he would go ahead and jump into action to help those in his town who are still in shelters, and who very likely lost everything in the fires.

He pulled up to one of the evacuation centers with his barbecue smoker and began cooking meat for everyone there. Pretty awesome, right? Well, apparently critics decided to lay into his motives, and say that he was only doing it for publicity, and that his choice of a barbecue smoker was “inconsiderate to victims of the fire.” As if there was any other way to cook food in a parking lot besides using fire and making a little smoke. Look, we don’t know what Guy’s reputation is in his hometown besides being a local celebrity chef, but when someone with the means, resources, and staff offers to cook food for the community, the last thing anyone should do is criticise his efforts. What if he didn’t offer to cook for the community? Wouldn’t people criticise him for not helping? And what about all the other restaurant owners in the city who are at shelters preparing food and helping people?

See a picture of Guy with his mobile smoker here.

Anyway, Guy says in response to finding out what people were saying, “If that’s what you think and you’re that shallow at a time like this with what we’re facing, then there’s no changing your mind about that. This isn’t a PR stunt. You don’t see my banners up. I’m not promoting anything. I’m just here cooking. This is feeding people. People need help, and I’m here to help. That’s it.” When asked about his choice of barbecue smoker being “insensitive,” he said “I don’t even have anything to say about that. That’s a ridiculous question. And that’s a ridiculous statement. I mean, come on. What do you want me to do?”

You tell ’em, Guy! Thanks for doing what you do and helping the community!

