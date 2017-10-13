Husband Loses Part Of Brain After Consuming Energy Drinks

A pregnant wife was left to care for both her newborn and husband as the latter was rushed to a hospital for presumably “overdosing” on energy drinks.

According to Fox11, the wife, Brianna, was awoken by her mother-in-law when she was told that her husband, Austin, was rushed to the hospital cause of an accident.

Brianna soon learned that her husband had suffered a brain hemorrhage from an “excessive energy drink consumption,” a conclusion the doctors arrived at after running a toxicology screen and ruling out drugs.

The mom of one said the energy drinks were “a habit he had built when he started working longer hours and commuting.”

She gave birth to their son while Austin was still in the hospital after surgery.

Over the weeks, Brianna says “We chased him all over the state as more operations and procedures were ordered. I saw him every chance I got. At a little over 2 months old, our son finally met his dad. A day I wasn’t sure I would ever see. That was the day that my heart gained some of its happiness back.”

A little while after that, Brianna says she was able to bring Austin home, but their lives have been altered dramatically because of the brain hemorrhage.