Kate Beckinsale: ‘Harvey Weinstein Tried Seducing Me At Age 17’

The list of actresses speaking out against Harvey Weinstein keeps growing. To be honest, there seem to be more Hollywood actresses on the list than not on the list, and Kate Beckinsale is one of the most recent additions.

Kate says about Harvey that back in the early 90s when she was just 17 years old, Harvey tried to seduce her. She was invited to a meeting with Harvey at a hotel. Not an uncommon story now, really. She assumed it would be in one of the hotel’s conference room, which is actually a pretty common meeting spot. It wasn’t. When she arrived to the hotel, she was instructed to head upstairs to his room. She says that when she knocked on his door, he answered in his bathrobe.

She says “I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him.” Oh, snap!

She says that Harvey actually offered her alcohol, to which she declined and said that she had school in the morning. She says she left after that, feeling a little uneasy, but overall “unscathed.”

But then after she was working on films and making a name in the industry a few years later, she says Harvey brought that night up in conversation. She says that it didn’t seem like he couldn’t actually remember if he had “tried anything” with her in that first meeting.

She continued by referencing many more encounters over the following years, she says that she said “no” to him “many times over the years,” and says that many of those “nos” ended up with him yelling at her, calling her names, and even threatening her.

Kate says that she “admires” all the women who have come forward with their stories, and hopes that it will be the start of a massive change in the “system that is sick.”

