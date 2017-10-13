Man Finds Old Lottery Ticket In His Shirt, Cashes It In Two Days Before It Expires

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 11: A Powerball lottery ticket is printed for a customer at a 7-Eleven store on February 11, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Ticket sales have caused the jackpot to grow $500 million, one of the largest in the game's history.
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Don’t you wish you can just stumble upon gold? One minute you’re living the normal life and the next you’re a millionaire.

For 68-year old Jimmie Smith, he struck gold in his own home! After going through his clothes he discovered an old winning lottery ticket of his from earlier in the year.

The best part: he had just two days left to cash it in before the ticket expired.

“I always told myself, ‘I’ll check them when I have the time,'” the New Jersey man said.

It’s a good thing he did. Because had he waited two days longer, he’d have lost out on $24.1 million.

The New York Gaming Commission knew the winning ticket, worth $24.1 million, was sold at a bodega in New York City but it didn’t know who bought the ticket.

Winners have a year to claim the prize and that expiration day was quickly approaching.

