Military Members Get Free Admission To Knott’s Berry Farm Next Month

If you or someone you know is in the military, make sure to visit Knott’s Berry Farm next month!

According to KTLA, the theme park is offering free admission to both present and past service members on multiple days in November and December.

Between November 1st through the 6th, as well as November 27th through December 15th, active, veteran, and retired service members gain free entry to the park.

Even better, they can purchase up to six tickets at discounted prices if visiting between November 1st through the 16th, or between November 27th through December 15th.

For more information on these deals, as well as other discounts they’re offering to military personnel, head right here.

