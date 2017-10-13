OJ Simpson Apparently Wants Some ‘Companionship’

(Photo by Julie Jacobson - Pool/Getty Images)

This is according to an “insider” who knows OJ, and what some of his plans include.

The insider says that O.J. has been locked up for 9 years, and now that he’s out, he wants some “companionship.” The insider said that he’s been in touch with The Bunny Ranch already. Owner of the Ranch Dennis Hof says that “as far as [he knows], things are going down.” Hof also mentioned that O.J.’s friend, Tom Scotto, had called them looking for “a Nicole Brown lookalike.”

However, O.J.’s lawyer isn’t quite clear on whether or not visiting The Ranch would be a violation of his parole. Dennis Hof added that there are “a lot of moving parts,” but that they’re excited to have a visit from O.J.

Source.

