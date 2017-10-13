One Direction Once Blamed For Teen’s Collapsed Lung

(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

This is an interesting story. One Direction was once the cause for a teen girl’s lungs collapsing.

This was just published in the Journal of Emergency Medicine. A teen girl with no previous history of respiratory problems wound up with two collapsed lungs after, get this, she was screaming too much at the concert.

She literally collapsed her own lungs because she was screaming from excitement. The day after the concert, she found herself constantly short on breath, so she visited the doctor. They discovered that she collapsed not just one, but both lungs, and they began to give her a treatment. The day after receiving the treatment, she had already made a quick and full recovery. How’s that for a number 1 fan?

Source.

