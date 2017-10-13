WATCH: Final ‘Stranger Things 2’ Trailer Released, Are You Ready?

Are you ready for “Stranger Things 2,” the second season of the Netflix original series?

The original season, released in July 2016, received critical acclaim and currently has a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second season, set to be released on October 27, already has a huge following due to the success of the first. The first trailer was released back in July and got fans hyped.

The second, as shown above, was released Friday and it’s getting people even more excited. Can it be October 27 yet?

