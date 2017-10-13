Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Enrique Iglesias And Pitbull!

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull are coming to the Oracle Arena on Saturday, October 28, 2017!

Listen all weekend at the top of every hour between 1pm and 5pm for the keyword to be announced. When the keyword is announced, text it to 2-1-0-0-5 to be entered to win!

You may receive a confirming text. Message & data rates may apply. Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 21005 and enter the keyword that was announced.

Can’t wait? Get your tickets HERE.

For the complete list of rules, click HERE.