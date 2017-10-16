California Just Became The First State To Require Pet Stores To Only Sell Rescue Animals [PICS]

Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law on Friday that states all pet stores in California are only allowed to sell rescue animals.

YAY!

Under the new legislation, all dogs, cats, and rabbits sold in pet stores must come from animal shelters or non-profit rescue organizations by 2019.

What happens to pet stores who don’t obey the rules? The pet store owner will be fined $500 for each animal in violation of the law. This law will help reduce the amount of animals involved in mass breeding like puppy mills and kitten factories.

Assembly member Patrick O’Donnell who actually wrote the bill said,

“This is a big win for our four-legged friends, of course, but also for California taxpayers who spend more than $250 million annually to house and euthanize animals in our shelters.”

Here are some of the reactions from people on Twitter….

SOURCE: BUZZFEED