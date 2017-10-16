California To Legally Recognize Third Gender Option

Governor Jerry Brown just signed a bill that will officially recognize a third gender for legal documents, like driver’s licenses, birth certificates, or other forms of ID. You may now identify as male, female, or “nonbinary.”

Senate Bill 179 will also make the process of changing one’s gender on their birth certificate easier. The requirement to have a doctor provide some sort of statement or reasoning for a gender change has been removed.

Co-writer of the bill, Senator Toni Atkins says “I want to thank Gov. Brown for recognizing how difficult it can be for our transgender, nonbinary, and intersex family members, friends, and neighbors when they don’t have an ID that matches their gender presentation.”

It would appear that we’re third in the country to allow this change, as Oregon has recognized “nonbinary” as a gender starting last year. Earlier this year, Washington D.C. started issuing nonbinary driver’s licenses, and New York is currently considering their options for offering the same.

Are you or someone you know excited for this change?

