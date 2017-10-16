Contestant On Shark Tank Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances

A man that appeared on an episode of Shark Tank has been found dead with a bullet lodged in his head…..

According to Inside Edition, 58-year-old Philip Reitnour was found floating in the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia last week.

He was notable for pitching a home security phone app called EmergenSee on a 2014 episode of the hit show. He didn’t find much success on the show, and was known to have been suffering from severe financial difficulties in recent years.

Police are still investigating to determine if it was a suicide, or something more sinister…

