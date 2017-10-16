Disney World Will Allow Pets In Some Hotels Now

(Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Disney World says they’ve started a new pilot program (it started yesterday, October 15th), and they say that if you vacation there, you’re allowed to bring your dog, but only if you’re staying at 4 of their hotels.

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Port Orleans Resort-Riverside, Art of Animation Resort, and the cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. There’s an extra fee of $50 for the latter 3, but a $75 charge for the Yacht Club. But that fee gets you a swag-bag, called “Pluto’s Welcome Kit, which includes a food mat, a couple bowls (food/water), ID tags, plastic bags, puppy (pee) pads, and a map that shows you dog walking-friendly areas. That’s all in addition to a normal pet-care facility already at the park.

The stipulations: The dogs must be vaccinated, on a leash in public, and must be well-behaved. They’re only allowing two dogs per room, as well.

Now what about Disneyland here in California? There are some pet-friendly hotels near Disneyland, but Disneyland Resort hotels are not pet-friendly. The parks do offer pet kennel “daycare” on a first-come, first-served basis (plus fees), but no overnight stays are allowed. No word on whether or not Disneyland will be adopting the same pet policy (pun intended), but I guess we’ll see. Doesn’t it seem like the Florida parks are always a test for the California parks?

Source.

