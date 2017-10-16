Facebook Will Let You Order Lunch Now

Not only can you use Facebook during your lunch, you can actually order your lunch.

Facebook is attempting to take over the food delivery industry now, after partnering with a whole bunch (technical term) of delivery services like “EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow, Olo, Zuppler and Slice,” according to TechCrunch. You’ll be able to order food from most of the big restaurants, and probably many of the small ones too, like Jack in the Box, Five Guys, Wingstop, TGI Friday’s, Chipotle, Jimmy John’s, and Panera Bread.

You’ll use the Facebook app to log into (or register) your Delivery.com account. Reviews for restaurants will appear right there in the Facebook app as well, and you can see what your friends have said about those places right on top.



It’s been rolling out in batches to people, but apparently it pretty wide-spread for the most part, as it’s been enabled on most users’ accounts by now. Facebook says they’re not making any money on the feature either, adding that the company “doesn’t charge any fees, or share in any portion of the profits from the orders placed via its social network.”

Something you’re interested in using? Is Facebook really making their app a total, sort of “centralized” and convenient lifestyle accessory?